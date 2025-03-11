Politics

Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls

PRIORITIES

The president posted over 100 times in the span of six hours.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 7, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Leah Millis/REUTERS
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaMichelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsTrump Demands MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace Be ‘Forced to Resign’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsTrump Border Czar: ICE Will ‘Absolutely’ Deport Legal Immigrants
Erkki Forster
U.S. NewsChelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger
TrumplandICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations
Leigh Kimmins