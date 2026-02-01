Trump Goes on Manic Posting Spree After GOP’s Humiliating Loss

The president self-soothed by going on a Truth Social posting spree after the Republican Party suffered a major upset in Texas.

President Donald Trump, 79, made seven posts in the span of just three minutes on Sunday afternoon and reposted six endorsements he made over the last week after a Democratic candidate secured a decisive victory in Texas’ deep-red 9th State Senate District, which he carried by more than 17 points in 2024.

First-time candidate Taylor Rehmet, 33, became the first Democrat to hold the seat in decades after handing a resounding defeat to MAGA activist Leigh Wambsganss, 57 percent to 43 percent.

Democrat Taylor Rehmet coasted to victory in a Texas state legislative special election on Saturday—a district Trump comfortably carried a year ago. Screenshot/Instagram/Instagram

Trump played nonchalant after the stunning loss in the solidly Republican district by touting the supposed success of his policies.

The president reposted opinion pieces from the Des Moines Register and Bari Weiss-founded The Free Press titled, “Iowans are earning more, paying less after Trump’s return” and “How Trump Won Davos.”

President Donald Trump linked to opinion pieces flattering him. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Trump also published a screenshot of a Jan. 26 X post by Roma Daravi, vice president for public relations of the newly MAGA-fied Kennedy Center, thanking him for “saving America’s cultural center.”

The president posted another screenshot, this time going all the way back to Dec. 3 last year, of an X post by Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar lavishing praise for Trump’s “tremendous leadership.” At the time, Trump had pardoned Cuellar, who was indicted on a dozen charges, including bribery, conspiracy, and money laundering.

In another Truth Social post, Trump bragged about receiving a letter dated Feb. 23, 1989, from convicted felon George M. Steinbrenner III, the principal owner and managing partner of the New York Yankees for more than three decades.

“You were great! You tell it like it is,” Steinbrenner wrote. “It is like I said to Stephen, you should run for President some day and get the whole damn thing straightened out.”

Trump posted this Feb. 23, 1989 letter that he got from George Steinbrenner III. Donald Trump on Truth Social

In yet another post, the president daydreamed over a rendering of his planned “Arc de Trump.”

The president also posted endorsements he had made in races in New Hampshire and Indiana.

In the case of Texas’ 9th State Senate District, however, Trump’s Truth Social endorsements didn’t carry Wambsganss to victory.

Trump endorsed Wambsganss in three posts made between early Friday morning and Saturday afternoon.

Failed candidate Leigh Wambsganss thanked the president for his endorsement. Screenshot/X/X

“Today is the day!” Trump wrote on Saturday. “To all Voters in Texas’ 9th State Senate District: GET OUT AND VOTE for a phenomenal Candidate, Leigh Wambsganss. She is a highly successful Entrepreneur, and an incredible supporter of our Movement to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

After Wambsganss lost, Trump pretended to be blissfully unaware of the election he had made three posts about.

“I don’t know. I didn’t hear about it,” he told reporters in Mar-a-Lago on Sunday.