Trump Goes Unmasked—Again—While Touring PPE Factory in Pennsylvania
President Trump, again, refused to don a face mask during his visit to the medical equipment distribution center on Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Owens and Minor Inc. factory, which is 137 years old, has distributed millions of N95 masks and other personal protective equipment to hospitals and health-care workers across the country. The president visited the plant with U.S. officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, all of whom were pictured wearing face masks. Earlier in the week, the president criticized Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen the state, saying “the great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now.” The president has consistently declined to wear a face mask in public and while touring manufacturing plants despite CDC guidelines urging everyone to wear face coverings to protect themselves and others amid the coronavirus pandemic.