Trump Golf Course Fired A Host of Undocumented Workers During Border Wall Standoff: Washington Post

The Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York reportedly let go of a dozen undocumented staffers last week during the long government shutdown over funding for the president's border wall, according to the Washington Post. Some of the staff were longtime workers at the golf course, winners of employee-of-the-month awards, and trusted enough to hold the keys to Eric Trump's home, the paper said. But the workers, all from Latin America, say they were summoned by a human resources executive from Trump headquarters on January 18 and fired over their undocumented status. One former maintenance worker, who had worked for the club since 2005, told the paper, "I started to cry ... I told them they needed to consider us. I had worked almost 15 years for them in this club, and I'd given the best of myself to this job. I'd never done anything wrong, only work and work. They said they didn't have any comments to make." The mass firings come after undocumented workers were similarly let go at a Trump club in Bedminster, New Jersey, after a New York Times expose last year about the president's apparent hypocrisy of railing against illegal immigration while relying on undocumented workers for cheap labor at his own businesses.