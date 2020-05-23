Trump Golfs as Coronavirus Death Count Nears 100,000
As the death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States neared 100,000 on Saturday morning, President Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia—his 185th such outing in 247 days—according to CBS News’ White House Correspondent Mark Knoller. At least 96,082 Americans have died from the virus and 1,604,189 have been infected, the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center indicated on Saturday. The federal response to the global pandemic has been heavily criticized in the past several months, on everything from testing and supplies, to state closures and drug therapies. Trump last golfed on March 8 at his club in Florida. The visit to his 800-acre private club in Sterling on Saturday was his 77th visit there as president, Knoller reported.