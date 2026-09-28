Trump Goon’s New Billionaire Husband’s Murky Past Exposed

Alina Habba’s new Turkish billionaire husband is raising eyebrows for his business ties and previous romantic ties.

Habba, 42, a former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, said “I do” for the third time over the weekend in her wedding to Turhan Mildon, 29. He has a long history of seducing politically connected women and then securing lucrative business deals.

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. Sebastian Gorka DrG, X

Through his business, Miller Holding, the 29-year-old CEO has developed close ties with leaders in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Venezuela through his construction contracts.

His family is also a close ally of the country’s right-wing president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

His company, Milvest, has secured construction contracts worth about $1 billion in Congo since 2021. That business opportunity came after he was introduced to the country’s president, Felix Tshisekedi, by Erdoğan.

Habba upgraded from her millionaire ex-husband to her billionaire new hubby. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

His family is also a close ally of the country’s right-wing president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Still, he prefers to keep a low profile in Turkey as he rarely appears in the media or gives interviews. He has argued that because his business deals directly with consumers, he does not need a public profile.

He was previously married to Betul Gursoy, the daughter of the late owner of Gursoy Group, which built Istanbul’s Camlica Mosque, a project that was personally commissioned by Erdoğan. The pair divorced two years ago, in 2024.

He then dated the daughter of Remigio Ceballos, a high-profile Venezuelan admiral who is now the country’s ambassador to China.

Habba has been one of Trump's most unwavering defenders. Andrew Kelly/REUTERS

Despite his track record of going out with politically connected women, he has maintained that his marriage to Habba is pure love.

“This marriage has no political motivation,” Mildon told Middle East Eye.

Habba and Mildon met earlier this year at an event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Sebastian Gorka DrG, X

He and Habba tied the knot in an extravagant wedding at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City on Saturday after just three months of wedding planning.

Top MAGA personalities attended their wedding, including FBI Director Kash Patel, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, and Trump’s “most beautiful” aide Margo Martin.

Alina Habba and Turhan Mildon's wedding at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan. Sebastian Gorka DrG, X

Habba, a New Jersey native, previously lived close to the president’s Bedminster club in the nearby affluent town of Bernardsville, but in February 2026 she put that home on the market and quietly divorced her millionaire husband, Gregg Reuben.

She then moved to a mansion near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago golf club around the time she is believed to have started dating her now-husband.

The newlyweds met earlier this year after Habba’s divorce at an event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where Mildon is a donor.