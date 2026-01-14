Trump Goon ‘Judge’ Jeanine Pirro Busted Persecuting Senator

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is investigating a Democratic senator who was involved in a video that urged military officers to resist illegal orders from their commanders.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan was one of a group of Democratic lawmakers from military or intelligence backgrounds who posted a video in November that warned the Trump administration was “pitting our uniformed military” against American citizens.

“The threats to our Constitution are not just coming from abroad,” the video stated, before reminding military officers and members of the intelligence community: “Our laws are clear... you must refuse illegal orders.”

The video was released as the Trump administration conducted fatal strikes against alleged drug boats near Venezuela.

Slotkin told The New York Times on Monday she found out about the investigation through an email sent from the office of 74-year-old former Fox News host Pirro, who is now U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, requesting to speak with her.

“Facts matter little, but the threat matters quite a bit,” Slotkin told the Times. “The threat of legal action; the threat to your family; the threat to your staff; the threat to you.”

Pirro’s office declined to confirm or deny any investigation plans to the Times, and it is unclear what crime is linked to the Democratic video.

The Daily Beast has contacted Pirro and Slotkin for comment.

When the video was released last year, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social accusing the group of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Slotkin said her office received hundreds of threats after Trump’s inflammatory post and she was told by Capitol Police she needed 24-hour security. “My brother had to have a police car put in front of his home,” she said.

Slotkin is a former CIA officer who served in Iraq. Other lawmakers who participated in the video that infuriated MAGA include Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire, and Jason Crow of Colorado.

On Monday, Kelly launched a lawsuit over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s effort to censure and demote him for what the Defense Department described as “seditious statements” in the video. Kelly called the Pentagon’s move “unlawful and unconstitutional.”

Kelly’s suit says Hegseth’s actions violate his First Amendment rights, as well as the Speech and Debate clause of the Constitution, which provides immunity to lawmakers for official acts.

Hegseth had initially threatened to court-martial Kelly, then reduced his retirement rank and pay.

“As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice,” Hegseth wrote on X.

On Tuesday, Hegseth shared a post from Kelly, adding. “‘Captain’ Kelly knows exactly what he did, and that he will be held to account. That’s why he’s so worried and cranky.”

Kelly’s lawsuit warned Hegseth’s actions could have a “chilling” effect, threatening the rank and pay of military veterans who make comments that annoy MAGA figures.

Pirro has also instigated a criminal investigation against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“It appears that never in our nation’s history has the Executive Branch imposed military sanctions on a Member of Congress for engaging in disfavored political speech,” the lawsuit says.

“If permitted to stand, the Secretary’s censure and the grade-determination proceedings that he has directed will inflict immediate and irreparable harm,” it adds.

“Each of these actions also signals to retired service members and Members of Congress that criticism of the Executive’s use of the armed forces may be met with retaliation through military channels.”