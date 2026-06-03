Trump Goon Lashes Out at Senator’s Son Over Epstein Links

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s appearance before the Senate Finance Committee took a nasty personal turn on Wednesday when the top Trump official accused Democratic Senator Ron Wyden’s son of being an associate of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Wyden, the ranking member on the committee, accused the Treasury Department of engaging in a cover-up of Epstein’s financial records. He raised this in a hearing on Capitol Hill, where he argued in his opening statement that they needed to “follow the money” but claimed his team has been denied access.

Bessent did not address the accusations that the Treasury Department has been lying or denying access, but he seized on Wyden bringing up Epstein with his own line of attack against the Oregon Democrat at the end of his prepared opening statement.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent brought up Sen. Ron Wyden's son meeting with Jeffrey Epstein in 2016 during a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on June 03, 2026. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I had hoped to keep this in terms of the economy,” Bessent said, looking up from reading his prepared remarks.

“Senator Wyden has mendaciously slandered the Treasury building in an attempt to cover up his son having an investment meeting with Jeffrey Epstein to ask for funding, thank you,” he said with a smile.

Wyden was quick to fire back, ”Nobody is interested in the ramblings of a capo in the most corrupt regime in American history. We want to get some facts about this deal, that’s what we’re here for.”

The committee chairman began to move to the question and answer portion of the hearing, but Bessent quickly cut in to respond to Wyden.

“And we would like to hear what Adam Wyden and Jeffrey Epstein talked about,” Bessent said. “Your son’s largest investment position was Rick’s Cabaret, so did your son and Jeffrey Epstein talk about pole dancing as he begged him for money using your limited credibility?”

Bessent’s line of attack was similar to that of other top Trump officials who have come before congressional committees with a series of accusations prepared to lob against Democrats grilling them.

Ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden questions Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as he testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on June 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the pause after his attack, Chairman Mike Crapo could be heard asking if he should just proceed with his questions before jumping in.

Wyden has been leading an investigation into Epstein’s financial ties and has repeatedly accused the Trump administration of engaging in a cover-up as President Donald Trump has attempted to distance himself from the convicted sex offender he once called a “great guy.”

However, emails included as part of the release of Epstein files show that the senator’s son Adam, who founded the investment firm ADW Capital in 2010, scheduled a meeting with the disgraced financier at his Manhattan home in late April 2016, after Epstein was already a convicted sex offender.

In a separate email on April 28, 2016, the younger Wyden wrote to Epstein: “Jeffrey- I wanted to thank you for taking the time to meet with me. I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation and hope my passion and dedication for my business came through in the meeting. I live and breathe this business and take my returns, integrity, and reputation quite seriously.”

“I intensely appreciate like minded individuals and would very much look forward to having you join us at the fund,” he continued, writing that he looked forward to “continuing the dialogue and working together.”

Emails show Jeffrey Epstein met with Sen. Ron Wyden's son at his New York City home in 2016. The younger Wyden shared info on his investment firm and then wrote that he looked forward to them working together. HANDOUT/REUTERS

The Daily Beast asked the senator’s office if he had further comment on the secretary bringing up his son’s ties to Epstein in the hearing.