Trump Goon Faces Historic Impeachment Push

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is facing an impeachment push in Congress.

Oregon Democrat Suzanne Bonamici introduced the articles of impeachment in Congress on Thursday, saying McMahon had “made it her mission to close down the Department of Education, something she does not have the right to do.”

Bonamici accused McMahon of “illegally transferring the operations of 6 offices under the Department of Education to other Federal agencies.”

She outlined the interagency transfers and said that the law establishing the department explicitly forbids the changes that McMahon has enacted.

“Educators and parents, especially parents of students with disabilities, are distraught and asking us to take action to stop these illegal transfers,” she said when introducing the resolution on the House floor.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) speaks during a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing. Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/REUTERS

McMahon was appointed by Trump to carry out his campaign promise to dismantle the federal Department of Education and decentralize education administration.

In March 2025, McMahon gave a speech about her department’s “final mission”, which she said was to eliminate red tape and return school administration to the states.

McMahon, a former pro-wrestling executive, was the head of the Small Business Administration in Trump’s first term, and is committed to the president’s plan to dismantle the Education Department, despite the fact that the Cabinet-level government body would require an act of Congress to properly terminate it.

Instead, McMahon has used inter-agency agreements to transfer Education Department programs and initiatives to other federal government departments, including Health and Human Services and Labor.

These actions are what Bonamici calls violations of federal law because the programs McMahon is moving out of Education are required by law to be part of the department’s purview.

Linda McMahon responds to impeachment resolution brought against her. X

Reacting to the impeachment resolution on X, McMahon said Democrats in the House should “do better.”

“It speaks volumes that House Democrats think an impeachable offense is working to improve student outcomes and reduce the federal bureaucracy,” she wrote.

“They must not be bothered by chronic failures of our education system that result in historic low test scores, a failed FAFSA form rollout, classrooms shuttered during COVID, designating parents as terrorists, and males in female locker rooms.”

The rollback of rights for trans students has been a focus of McMahon’s since she took office.

Without a majority in the House, or a two-thirds majority in the Senate, it is highly unlikely the impeachment resolution will succeed.

This is the first time in U.S. history that an attempt has been made to impeach a Secretary of Education. The department was established in 1980 during the Carter administration.

A spokeswoman for McMahon referred The Daily Beast back to her statement on X.