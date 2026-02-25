Trump Goon’s Estranged Husband Seen on Cops’ Dashcam in 115 MPH Crash

New footage has captured Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s estranged husband crashing his Bentley into another vehicle while driving more than 100 mph.

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, 80, was seen in the footage obtained Friday by The Sun swerving in and out of traffic before rear-ending a BMW on Meritt Parkway in Westport, Connecticut in July 2025.

Linda and Vince McMahon separated in 2022. Jim Spellman/WireImage

The police footage shows officers pursuing the billionaire in his car as he accelerated at over 115 miles an hour. While attempting to change lanes to the left, he slammed into a car in the right lane, causing its bumper to detach as the vehicle abruptly pulls over.

McMahon’s car also mangled the median wood beam guardrail, and the wreckage left on the road caused another collision.

Vince McMahon has been a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, donating a total of $9 million to the Trump Foundation in 2007 and 2009. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

After eventually pulling over, officers questioned McMahon about driving at a shocking 115 miles per hour. In response, he said, “I’ve got a granddaughter’s birthday. I gotta get — it’s the next exit.”

He also denied evading police, saying, “Oh, no, no, no, I’m not trying to outrun you” and added that the flashing police lights “looked normal” to him.

“God damn it,” McMahon complained, calling himself a “Stupid f–-ing fool,” explaining that he hadn’t driven the car in “quite some time.”​

The Daily Beast has reached out to McMahon for comment.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, Barbara Doran, posted about the incident on Facebook.

“McMahon saw me last minute and swerved, smashing into my left rear, but that if he had hit me full on, there might’ve been a very different ending for me,” she said.

The aging McMahon believed the flashing police lights “looked normal." Courtesy of Netflix

McMahon was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and following too closely. He was released after the crash on a $500 bond. In October, a judge approved McMahon’s entry to a pretrial program with the condition that the charges would be dismissed if he made a $1,000 donation and maintained proper licensing and insurance for his vehicle.

This isn’t McMahon’s first brush with controversy.

Most recently, he’s been embroiled in a legal battle with former WWE employee, Janel Grant after she accused him in 2024 of sex abuse and sex trafficking. Multiple other misconduct allegations have surfaced in recent years, leading to McMahon’s resignation from WWE’s parent company.

McMahon, however, has denied the allegations of wrongoing.

Vince McMahon had to resign from his long-time position after his sex-trafficking allegations were made public. Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports

He’s also been a target of the SEC after the commission accused him of violating federal securities law by not informing WWE’s board of directors that he made two women sign NDAs about his sexual conduct. He had to pay a $400,000 civil penalty and $1.3 million reimbursement to WWE after the controversy.

Linda McMahon was chosen to be Secretary of Education during Trump's second administration. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image