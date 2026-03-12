Trump Goon Loses It at Newsom for Being Mean to Stephen Miller

President Trump’s top mouthpiece is lashing out after his White House buddy was criticized.

Steven Cheung laid into California Gov. Gavin Newsom after the Democratic leader called for the ouster of Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller. During an appearance on The David Pakman Show, Newsom slammed Miller’s “outsized” influence on government policy, particularly regarding the Department of Homeland Security.

“The Master of the Dark Arts Stephen Miller lives rent-free in Gavin Newscum’s head, as the disgraced governor sits in his cuck chair showing the world how much of a loser he is,” Cheung raged on X, sharing a clip of Newsom’s interview.

Miller and Cheung are keeping things tight. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Cheung’s informal messaging style starkly contrasts with White House communication directors of days gone by. He has regularly responded to journalists with nothing more than a single emoji or derision towards their outlet, and has publicly flown off the handle in foul-mouthed rants at Trump’s rivals time and time again.

This time, Cheung was triggered by Newsom’s response to a question about who he’d like to see removed from government.

“The dark heart of the administration, period full stop, is one man, Stephen Miller,” Newsom said. “The darkest of the dark hearts.”

Newsom said Miller is the "dark heart" of the administration. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

He continued, “His influence is outsized. I mean, it was manifested through Kristi Noem, in many ways [she] was a fall person for all that.”

“This is Stephen Miller at scale, the playbook, the masked men, the secret police, the mass deportations, the detention camps, the gross incompetency, the shock and awe. This notion that might makes right, this law of the jungle mindset, the rule of, you know, Don in this case, the only person that [Miller will] submit to. So no. Miller is the architect of all this. That’s not going to fundamentally change even if this new guy comes in.”

Last week, Trump tapped Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma senator, to take over at DHS at the end of the month pending confirmations.

Markwayne Mullin has already been called "ICE Ken." Getty Images

However, Newsom isn’t the only one concerned that Mullin’s appointment is merely putting a new label on an old bottle.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, Jill Garvey, co-director of States at the Core, a nonprofit that organizes ICE watches and community training programs around the U.S., said Mullins’ appointment was merely “replacing ICE Barbie with ICE Ken.”

“We don’t know exactly what to expect from DHS and the administration going forward. What I do know is that there will probably be some tactical changes in how they carry out enforcement, but not exactly a course correction.”

Cheung told Newsom to leave Miller alone. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

She added, “This is another personality that is being put into a symbolic position of leadership. The administration has done this over and over again. It did it with Kristi Noem, Gregory Bovino, and I think Markwayne isn’t really any different.

“He can perform, and he can create a spectacle, I’m sure, but I don’t think he’s going to be making any real decisions. I think Stephen Miller is still very much in charge of the direction of DHS.”

She later added, “I think he is the driving force in this agenda, and until there are some investigations and accountability and transparency, I don’t think we’re going to see any changes at DHS.”