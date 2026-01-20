Trump Goon Melts Down at Newsom After He Mocked ‘Pathetic’ MAGA Suck-Ups

Donald Trump’s most easily triggered mouthpiece has laid into California Gov. Gavin Newsom after he called world leaders who suck up to the president “pathetic.”

Newsom was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when he was spotted in the crowd watching Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speak on stage.

Newsom slid in next to Bessent’s team, in the secretary’s line of sight, where he reportedly laughed at their boss’s talking points, gesticulated enthusiastically, and wrote notes.

X

His position was captured in a picture posted on X by CBS senior White House correspondent Ed O’Keefe, who took note of the Democrats’ top 2028 contender reacting to Bessent’s remarks.

“A lefty, he took out a pen to take notes and frequently shook his head in disagreement, throwing his head back, rolling his eyes,” he wrote.

“Specifically, [he] disagreed with Bessent claiming prices spiked during the Biden admin. Smiled and chuckles as Bessent said he thinks there will be a rise in real income this year.”

Gavin Newsom called world leaders who suck up to Trump "pathetic." FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

One of Trump’s chief trolls, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, soon jumped on the post, attempting to score points on Newsom with a quick combination of insults.

“Gavin Newscum sounds like a petulant child who can’t control his emotions,” he said. “So he sits there wildly gesticulating like mommy didn’t give him enough attention. Maybe he needs to be sent to his room, but we all know that could be more trouble.”

Newsom was quick to fire back: “Poor piggy is spiraling on Twitter because Daddy Newsom is the one everyone’s watching at Davos. Thoughts and prayers!” he said.

Steven Cheung lashed out at Newsom online. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Newsom had already stuck his head above the parapet at Davos, telling reporters of his disdain for international leaders who use the widely adopted technique of Trump appeasement, deploying flattery to shield themselves from his ire.

“I can’t take this complicity of people rolling over,” Politico quoted him saying. “I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders. I mean handing out crowns, the Nobel prizes that are being given away. It’s just pathetic. And I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage.”

He added, “Trump is a T-Rex. You mate with him or he devours you, one or the other, and you need to stand up to it.”

He struck a similar tone elsewhere at the event, when he was collared by a Sky News reporter who asked if he had a message for world leaders regarding Trump’s rhetoric on Greenland.

Gavin Newsom was reportedly gesticulating as he watched Scott Bessent (pictured) speak at Davos. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“Yeah, it’s time to buck up. It’s time to get serious. And stop being complicit. It’s time to stand tall and firm, have a backbone. You know, I’ve seen this in the United States, supine Congress, playing both sides. You know, say one thing on a text or a tweet, another publicly,” he said.

Newsom’s cajoling comes after Trump adopted an increasingly aggressive tone in his push to take control of Greenland, despite it being owned by NATO ally Denmark.