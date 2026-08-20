Trump Goon Melts Down in Unhinged Message to Leaker

One of President Donald Trump’s most loyal goons has raised eyebrows with an unhinged social media tirade aimed at an unspecified target.

Dan Scavino, chief of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, the conduit through which all political appointees are chosen, dripped with scorned Facebook Mom energy as he posted the expletive-laden message on X at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

“When you get fired for doing a spectacularly s----y job at an agency, with your badge deactivated, building access revoked, and the full ‘you’re dead to us’ package—or when you get passed over for Ambassadorships, Boards, or Commissions—because there are candidates who are actually far more qualified than you, please resist the urge to sprint to every media outlet that will platform your lying bull s--t, and then falsely attack the people in the Presidential Personnel Office who are out here serving President Trump, the Administration, and the American people each and every day—Just take the L, and move on, LOSER🤡” he ranted.

Dan Scavino/X

“Thank you for your attention to this matter! 🤗🇺🇸🦅”

It is unclear who the message was directed at, but under fire FBI Director Kash Patel seemed to like it. “Boss Move, Dan’s a legend,” he replied to the post.

After publishing the head-scratching diatribe, the 50-year-old, one of President Trump’s longest-serving aides and his deputy chief of staff, uploaded a selfie to his Instagram stories. In it, he can be seen grinning alongside the FBI chief in Joe’s Seafood across from the White House in Washington, D.C.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scavino posted this selfie after the rant. Dan Scavino/Instagram

The rant comes as the administration tries to crack down on leaks, but even those close to power seemed nonplussed about the intended recipient of the message. “Wonder who he is talking about,” right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer wrote on X.

“I think Dan has a pretty good idea of who is leaking baloney to the press,” MAGA activist Blake Marnell said. OAN host David Pollack added: “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but if you do, then this message is for you.”