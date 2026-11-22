By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has raised eyebrows by comparing major tech outages with vaccinations.

Bessent, 64, appeared on Face the Nation Sunday, and was asked by host Margaret Brennan about the “panic” caused by banking disruptions.

“In this age of AI, what should Americans be prepared for, and should they worry about their financial institutions?” she asked.

Scott Bessent told Margaret Brennan that outages should be seen as vaccines; a short pinch for long-term immunity and resiliency. CBS News

“It’s a good question, Margaret, and, no, they shouldn’t. The banks have been at the forefront of cybersecurity for decades,” Bessent began.

“They experience attacks every day, every week, every month, and they are by far the most resilient companies in the U.S. economy.”

The top Trump mouthpiece added to a host of excuses offered up by the administration for this month’s slew of outages.

X/@PeterAPatriot

“What we are seeing—as they—because of the SI, as they go in to patch their security systems, the patches may cause a glitch, which is what happened last week,” he said.

Bessent then went a step further, and urged Americans to see outages as an essential, positive part of national health.

“You know, I think the American people should think of it as a vaccine,” he said.

“Your arm may hurt, you may feel a little bad the next day, but it increases your long-term immunity and resiliency.”

X/@WaseemAnderson

On X, viewers of the CBS News interview were summarily baffled by the explanation, pointing out both the real potential pain of outages and the Trump administration’s flip-flopping stance on vaccines.

“Convince people vaccines are dangerous, then tell them to think of their personal and financial safety as a vaccine. These morons are even bad at lying,” one person said.

A second raged: “What an outrageous ridiculous uninformed irresponsible thing to say. Nothing about a cyber attack is like a vaccine. It is not voluntarily administered. It has the potential for great harm. And it does NOT increase our immunity or resiliency.”

“Is this a joke? Am I really living in this stupid timeline?” asked a third, with another echoing: “Beyond parody. So tired of this whole clown show.”

One commenter mused that Bessent may have upset famously anti-vaccine Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with his comments.

Considering the Trump administration's mixed reviews of vaccines, viewers joked that Bessent would be in big trouble with RFK Jr. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Will we see a cage match between Bessent and RFK, Jr, over vaccines on the White House lawn next 4th of July??” they joked.

Despite the outcry against Bessent, thinking of tech outages as evolution seems to be the new Trump party line.

National Intelligence Director Jay Clayton shared a similar message moments earlier on CNN, alongside suggesting that—seeing as outages were so vital—we might be seeing a lot more of them.