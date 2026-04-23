Trump Goon’s ‘Shameful’ Plot to Fix Relationship With Ally Backfires

A controversial attempt by an ally of President Donald Trump to replace Italy with Iran in the World Cup is drawing backlash.

The proposal was floated by Italian-American envoy Paolo Zampolli, who told the Financial Times he raised the idea with Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during an informal discussion about expanding participation.

“I’m an Italian native and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a U.S.-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion,” said Zampolli, who has no official role with FIFA or Italian football.

Zampolli, an Italian-born businessman, is reportedly the man who introduced Trump to his third wife, Melania. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

The suggestion surfaced against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following disputes over Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV’s comments on the war in Iran.

Meloni, who was the only European leader to attend Trump’s 2024 inauguration, pushed back strongly, saying, “I find President Trump’s remarks about the Holy Father unacceptable,” she said on April 13. “The pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and natural for him to call for peace and condemn all forms of war.”

Trump responded a day later with a sharp rebuke of Meloni and Italy’s stance. “Do Italians like the fact that your prime minister isn’t giving us any help to get oil?” he asked an Italian reporter on April 14. “Do people like her? I can’t imagine. I’m shocked by her. I thought she was brave, but I was wrong.”

He added, “She’s no longer the same person, and Italy will never be the same country again,” and claimed, “Immigration is killing Italy and all of Europe.”

Zampolli’s suggestion has sparked backlash among Italian politicians.

Italian Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti said the suggestion was “shameful.”

“Today I’ve read the news that Trump’s envoy asked for it: I find it shameful. I would be ashamed,” he said.

Other Italian officials and football figures also quickly dismissed the idea, reinforcing that World Cup qualification should be decided on sporting merit rather than political intervention.

Iran’s national team topped their group in Asia’s qualifying cycle for the World Cup. Now, they are set to skip the global tournament being hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Wana News Agency/via REUTERS

Italian Olympic Committee President Luciano Buonfiglio said: “First of all, I don’t think it’s possible. Second, I’d feel offended. In order to go to the World Cup, you have to earn ​it”.

Sports Minister Andrea Abodi rejected the proposal, saying “it is not appropriate... You qualify on the pitch.”

Leading Italian coach Gianni De Biasi also questioned its feasibility, telling Reuters it was an unlikely proposal with any theoretical Iranian absence logically filled by the next team in qualification order. “Furthermore, I believe Italy doesn’t need Trump’s support on an issue like this. I think we can manage on our own,” he said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized that political considerations should not override sport. Speaking in Washington, he said: “We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful (one). That would definitely help. But Iran has to come if they are to represent their people. They have qualified, and they’re actually quite a good team as well. They really want to play, and they should play. Sports should be outside of politics.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Zampolli for comment.

FIFA currently has no plans to replace Iran with Italy at this summer’s World Cup.

Infantino told last week’s CNBC Invest in America Forum: “The ‌Iranian team ⁠is coming, for sure. They really want to play, and they should play. Sport should be outside politics.”

Iran secured qualification for a fourth consecutive World Cup last year, but following the outbreak of war, the team reportedly asked FIFA to relocate its three group-stage matches from the United States to Mexico. That request was rejected.

In contrast, four-time champions Italy will miss a third straight World Cup after losing a qualification play-off to Bosnia and Herzegovina last month.

The proposal involving Iran drew a sharp response from the Iranian embassy, which accused the United States of “moral bankruptcy”.

In a statement posted on X, it said: “Italy has earned its greatness in football on the pitch, not thanks to political privileges,” adding, “The attempt to exclude Iran from the World Cup only reveals the ‘moral bankruptcy’ of the United States, which is afraid even of the presence of eleven young Iranians on the field of play.”

Despite the diplomatic backlash, Iranian football authorities insist preparations are continuing. “We are preparing and making arrangements for the World Cup, but we are obedient to the decisions of the authorities,” said Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj at a pro-government rally in Tehran on Wednesday.