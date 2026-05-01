Trump Goons Try New Word to Hide His Biggest Catastrophe

The White House has backed Pete Hegseth after the self-styled “Secretary of War” clashed with senators about the status of Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

The Trump administration has been at pains to suggest that Operation Epic Fury, which kicked off 62 days ago on Feb. 28, is not a war, because that would require congressional approval. However, any military action that extends beyond 60 days is subject to approval regardless.

To bypass this requirement, the administration has gotten creative. It is now arguing that the war-not-war is over because no fire has been exchanged since a two-week ceasefire began on April 7. For purposes of that law, “the hostilities that began on Saturday, Feb. 28 have terminated,” a senior administration official told Associated Press.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth clashed wth senators during a fiery hearing to discuss Donald Trump's war on Iran. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

However, the official was contradicted by Trump, who, on Thursday, told reporters that soaring ​gas ​prices would “drop like ⁠a rock” ​as soon ​as the conflict ended—implying the war is not yet over.

The spike has been driven by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a channel that links Gulf oil to the rest of the world.

The Daily Beast has asked the White House whether Operation Epic Fury has indeed been “terminated,” and whether the administration intends to seek congressional approval for any future missions.

The line from the official is a response to the War Powers Resolution, a law designed to limit a president’s military powers. Under this legislation, President Donald Trump had until Friday to seek congressional authorization or stop the fighting.

The War Powers Resolution contains a process for extending the deadline by 30 days.

Defense Secretary Hegseth took a slightly different tack, saying on Thursday it was his “understanding” that the ceasefire paused the 60-day countdown.

He said this during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday after he was pressed on a timeline by the Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine. Kaine later called the argument “very novel” with no legal grounds.

But it wasn’t just Democrats rankled by the Machiavellian approach from the administration. “That deadline is not a suggestion; it is a requirement,” said Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a Republican.

USS Abraham Lincoln supports Operation Epic Fury attack on Iran, February 28. US Navy/via REUTERS

Collins voted in favor of a measure that would end military action in Iran, because Congress hadn’t given its approval. She added that “further military action against Iran must have a clear mission, achievable goals, and a defined strategy for bringing the conflict to a close.”

A former Trump official said he has suggested a workaround to current officials. Richard Goldberg served as director for countering Iranian weapons of mass destruction for the National Security Council during Trump’s first term. He said he has advised the current administration to simply transition from Epic Fury to a new operation.