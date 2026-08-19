Trump Goon’s Cringe ‘Road Trip’ Turns Into Humiliating Flop

Sean Duffy’s long-awaited “Great American Road Trip” series is bombing online.

While companies shelled out hundreds of thousands, including Toyota and Boeing, which each spent $1 million, to fund the reality show on the transportation secretary’s family road trip, the six-part series has seen abysmal views since it was uploaded on Wednesday. The six episodes have drawn fewer than 1,000 views combined.

In the series, Duffy, his wife, Fox & Friends weekend co-host Rachel Campos Duffy, and several of his nine children embark on a noncontinuous trip across the United States.

The series was supposed to be released around July Fourth, but it received immense backlash as Americans felt the pressure of high gas prices under the Trump administration’s war in Iran.

Six weeks later, the docuseries is here, posted on the official Department of Transportation YouTube feed, though it includes a lengthy disclaimer that the series was not produced with taxpayer dollars.

The Duffys traveled across the U.S., courtesy of several sponsorships. The Great American Road Trip/YouTube

The series kicks off in Washington, D.C., of course featuring a cameo from President Donald Trump, before the Duffy clan hits the road in their Toyota SUVs to Philadelphia.

In Philly, the viewers see the Duffys munch on cheesesteaks, and even see Sean get a little cheeky, as he appears to slap Rachel’s butt after their family’s bedtime prayers.

Sean got a little cheeky with Rachel before hitting the hay. The Great American Road Trump/YouTube

Rachel is seen wearing a sweater with Trump Bedminster branding to bed, and other Trump-branded clothing is seen throughout the series.

In addition to MAGA merch, the Catholic faith is also a prominent theme throughout the series, as the Duffys are seen praying before meals and bedtime several times.

Religion is a strong theme throughout the series, which was posted to the DOT's official page. The Duffys are seen praying several times, before meals and before bed. The Great American Road Trump/YouTube

After learning some U.S. history in the City of Brotherly Love, the Duffys then ship up to Boston, where the kids get to see their parents’ old stomping grounds. Before Duffy’s career in politics, he and Rachel met while filming MTV’s Real World in Boston.

“If I never lived in this house, none of you would be here. I would have never met this amazing Latina butterfly,” Duffy says of Rachel.

At one point in the Boston installment of the series, Duffy attempts to dissuade his daughter Paloma, 18, from attending Harvard University, or any school in Boston, as he claims people who go to so-called liberal colleges become “perverted and contorted.”

“They have professionalized, figuring out how they can take good, young girls like you, and I think corrupt their minds,” Duffy tells his daughter as dramatic music plays.

“You don’t have to believe what I believe; you don’t have to have the political viewpoints that I have, but I do think it’s important that you make those choices for yourself, and you have a fiar representation of what they are,” he explained. “And I don’t think the Harvards of the world give you that kind of well-rounded picture.”

Paloma pushes back, arguing, “I went to an extremely conservative school in high school. And I’m a part of an extremely conservative family. And if I go to a liberal setting, that’s a way more rounded education.”

Later in the series, it is revealed that she will attend the University of Chicago — not exactly a Liberty University archetype perhaps Sean was pushing for.

Paloma pushed back on some of her father's claims about college. The Great American Road Trump/YouTube

The Duffy family then travels to Wyoming and Montana. But trouble ensues as Patrick, the Duffys’ youngest son, ends up in the emergency room after having some stomach pain. The boys leave the girls back at the cabin as they drive to the hospital.

While Patrick is in the hospital, Evita, the Duffys’ eldest child, hires a mobile ultrasound technician, as she and her husband, Michael Alfonso, who is currently running for Congress in the Wisconsin House seat Sean Duffy once held, want to find out the sex of their baby. They learn they are having a baby girl.

Viewers later find out that Patrick will be okay; after doctors thought he might have had appendicitis, the Duffys learn it is something far less serious.

“Wait a minute. Are you saying he doesn’t have appendicitis, and he’s just constipated? Rachel asks, to which Sean replies, “That could be it.”

“S--t happens,” Rachel later says, laughing in the confessional.

The Duffy clan laughs as they find out their brother is just "backed up" and will not need surgery. The Great American Road Trump/YouTube

After traveling to Texas and South Carolina, the series reaches the end in Arizona, the place Rachel says she calls home, having grown up largely in the Phoenix area.

While staying at the five-star resort The Phoenician, the Duffys meet up for breakfast with their maternal grandparents, who reside in the affluent city of Scottsdale. There, her grandpa has some choice words upon seeing his pregnant granddaughter.

“You’re looking a little fat there, lady,” he tells her in the hotel lobby.

Grandpa later doubles down on his comments, explaining over breakfast that she seemed much more pregnant than the last time he had seen her, to which the camera pans to a visibly annoyed Evita.

Evita appears to be a little annoyed that Grandpa called her fat. The Great American Road Trump/YouTube

The Duffy clan later drives over to Arizona State University in Tempe to visit the on-campus church where Rachel and Sean got married.

Upon entering the chapel, Duffy says, “Here is the chapel. What the f---?” seemingly in shock that it has turned into a bookstore in the 27 years since they said, “I do.”

“Shh, you can’t say that,” Rachel responded, to which he said back, “I just did.”

When recalling their wedding day, Rachel reveals that she was over an hour late to the ceremony, leaving Sean standing at the altar. He admits, jokingly, that he nearly walked out.

The Duffy kids called their parents' vow renewal "cringe." The Great American Road Trip/YouTube

In an impromptu moment, Rachel and Sean decide to renew their vows, which their kids admit is “cringe.”