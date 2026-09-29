Trump Goon’s Wife Joins MAGA’s New Answer to ‘The View’

The ladies of MAGA have launched a new podcast to talk about all things women.

Fox News announced a new podcast called The Girls that will feature an all-female cast and a slew of rotating hosts from across the Fox cinematic universe. The network has billed the show as “moving beyond the traditional news roundtable for a free-flowing conversation that can go anywhere.”

The current cast includes Fox & Friends weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner, Kat Timpf, a panelist on the channel’s so-called late-night comedy show Gutfeld, and Samantha Ponder, a former ESPN NFL Sunday Countdown host who was laid off from that gig in 2024.

New Fox contributor Melissa DeRosa, former top aide to former Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, is also involved in the show.

From left to right: Rachel Campos Duffy, Harris Faulkner, Kat Timpf, Samantha Ponder, and Melisa DeRosa. Getty Images

The podcast appears to be somewhat of the conservative answer to ABC’s The View, the all-female daytime panel which conservatives have loathed for years. In a promo video, Campos-Duffy even acknowledged that the show was meant to be The View but for MAGA women.

“Everyone is sick of The View,” she proclaimed while barefoot on her couch. “It’s the same ladies and the same opinions. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a show where you could watch a conversation that’s a lot like the conversations that you have with your own girlfriends?”

“Well, that’s what we’re going to do here at Fox,” she said with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” playing in the background.

She said the show will focus on the “hottest topics of the week,” including “pop culture, news, faith, [and] parenting.”

“We’re going to have a real conversation; not just what rich, Manhattan ladies think,” she said.

Campos-Duffy lives in a wealthy northern New Jersey town with her husband and several of her nine children. Faulkner also lives in an upscale New Jersey suburb in a townhouse that was featured in the New York Times.

Much to perhaps Campos-Duffy’s dismay, her two other co-hosts, Timpf and Ponder, do indeed live in Manhattan, and DeRosa is across the river in an upscale Brooklyn neighborhood.

And contrary to Campos-Duffy’s point, more of the ladies involved with The Girls live in Manhattan than The View hosts. Of The View’s six hosts, only Joy Behar still retains a residence in Manhattan, with the other five women opting to live in northern New Jersey and Westchester County, New York.

Most of the women of "The View" don't live in Manhattan like Rachel Campos Duffy asserted. The View/ABC

But the new Fox show has already lost one viewer, former Fox & Friends weather girl Janice Dean, as she has been outraged online that DeRosa is being welcomed on the new podcast.

The former Fox star has expressed outrage that DeRosa is on the network she left earlier this year. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

DeRosa’s ex-boss, Cuomo, had been ridiculed for years on Fox, but the conservative cable channel has since somewhat welcomed him as one of their own during the 2025 New York City mayoral primary, when he ran against now-Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Dean was highly critical of the former governor after her mother-in-law and father-in-law both died due to COVID complications while living in an assisted living home in New York state under Cuomo’s leadership.

DeRosa was announced as a contributor at Fox this week. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“Just a reminder: Melissa DeRosa helped smear the women who came forward about Andrew Cuomo’s harassment, and played a hand in undercounting nursing home deaths during COVID. Also tried to silence my advocacy,” she asserted on X.