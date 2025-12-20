Trump’s top DOJ lackeys are being brutally fact-checked over the partial release of heavily redacted Epstein Files.

On Friday, after troves of blacked-out files were released, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and the DOJ’s social team took to X to defend the administration’s release of the redacted material, claiming that the redactions were lawful and no names of politicians or other individuals were redacted.

“As @DAGToddBlanche made clear: ‘The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law — full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim,’” The Department of Justice’s X account wrote.

The DOJ said they did not redact the names of any government officials. U.S. Dept. of Justice via X

The DOJ’s post was quickly hit with a community note.

The community note, which is a collaboratively generated footnote by X users and intended to fact-check misleading posts, linked to the Congressional bill itself, adding that, “The DOJ’s extensive redaction of the only-partially released Epstein files does not comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and thus is against the law.”

Blanche also posted on the platform Friday afternoon.

“Today, the Department of Justice publicly released materials related to Jeffrey Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Blanche wrote. “Additional responsive materials will be produced as our review continues, consistent with the law and with protections for victims.”

The deputy AG received a community note that read: “The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law on Nov 19, 2025, requires the DOJ to release all unclassified Epstein-related records by Dec 19, 2025, with limited redactions allowed only for victim info or active investigations.”

Todd Blanche said there were more files yet to be released after the Dec. 19 deadline. Todd Blanche via X

Bondi has yet to post about the Epstein files release from her personal X account, but she wasn’t safe from the blistering fact-checks, either.

Replying to a post about the DOJ’s approval to share documents related to the FBI’s investigation into attempted Trump assassin Thomas Crooks, the attorney general said that “President Trump is leading the most transparent administration in American history.”

A community note rejected the claim, adding context that Trump has continuously claimed the files were a Democratic “hoax,” yet scrambled to release heavily censored documents.

Pam Bondi claimed that the Trump administration was the "most transparent administration in American history." Pam Bondi via X

As stated in the Epstein bill, the Attorney General must provide to Congress, “A list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named or referenced in the released materials, with no redactions permitted under subsection (b)(1).”

Subsection (b) (1) clarifies that, “No record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

The Epstein bill also adds that all redactions “must be accompanied by a written justification published in the Federal Register and submitted to Congress.”

Over 680 pages of documents from Friday’s release were fully redacted, according to NBC News.

One of the heavily redacted files in the DOJ dump was a 119-page grand jury transcript, which was blacked out in its entirety.