Trump Goons Brag About Whitewashing Cop-Beaters’ History

President Donald Trump’s DOJ is brazenly deleting history from its website, removing information about the indictments and sentences of Jan. 6 Capitol rioters who attacked police.

After a reporter noted on X that a press release about a Houston man convicted of attacking Capitol cops with bear spray and a metal whip had been “quietly” deleted from the DOJ’s site, the president’s goons at the department fired back that they did not mean for it to be a secret.

“Nothing ‘quiet’ about it,” an official DOJ account said.

The DOJ responded to claims it was deleting press releases from its website. @DOJRR47/ X

“We are proud to reverse the DOJ’s weaponization under the Biden administration,” it post continued, adding that the department will do “everything in our power to make whole those who were persecuted for political purposes.”

“This includes stripping DOJ’s website of partisan propaganda,” the post concluded.

More than 140 police officers were injured during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of Trump supporters raided the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On day one of his second term, Trump issued pardons to nearly 1,600 Capitol rioters. Soon after, some of those rioters reportedly lobbied the administration for restitution—something Trump is trying to give them through his proposed $1.776 billion slush fund.

The DOJ announced the so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” on Monday, promising to compensate MAGA allies who were, in their words, wrongfully targeted by the Biden administration. Naturally, Capitol rioters, including those who assaulted police, were among the first to line up.

“The Justice Department overprosecuted for political gain. So everyone deserves to get money,” the former leader of the far-right group Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, told Reuters. He added that he is “not greedy” but that his “life was all f---ed up because of this.”

Enrique Tarrio would have spent decades behind bars if not for President Donald Trump’s pardon. Eva Marie Uzcategui/REUTERS

His attorneys told CNN that he was planning to submit a request for money from Trump’s fund.

Tarrio was convicted in 2023 of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to 22 years in prison—the longest sentence for anyone involved in the attack. Like many others, the press release about his sentencing is no longer on the DOJ’s site. The department did not return a request for additional comment.

Capitol police officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges attend the CNN Heroes tribute in December 2021 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN

Two cops have filed a lawsuit to block the creation of the “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”