Trump Goons Cornered on Shameless Bowing to Putin

President Donald Trump’s top negotiators in Ukraine-Russia peace talks were publicly confronted over their apparent kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, was in Kyiv for the first time as part of ongoing negotiations, along with special representative Steve Witkoff, both of whom had already made repeated trips to Moscow during the conflict.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed their visit to the capital as a sign of progress, many Ukrainians were left stunned by what were widely seen as incredibly tone-deaf remarks.

Kushner, in a briefing with journalists after private negotiations, said he longed for the way talks had been held earlier on in the war, when there was a trilateral format and, “Everyone was speaking in Russian to each other.”

“We were discussing these issues in a very extra-friendly manner, all in Russian,” he said, apparently oblivious to how this could be seen as a snub to Ukrainians.

Kushner also sparked outrage by appearing to act as Putin’s mouthpiece, saying: “From President Putin’s perspective, I think he has certain objectives he expresses that he wants to achieve. But obviously there are different aspirations he has for his country that can also be achieved once this is concluded.”

Witkoff and Kushner reportedly brought updated versions of earlier proposals on how to end the war, though no further details were officially disclosed on what the updates entailed. Ukrainian media reported that the proposals included the same massive concessions that were previously deemed to be a red line for Zelensky. Looking more like a wish list compiled by Putin, those proposals include Kyiv relinquishing territory and withdrawing troops from a region Putin has claimed as Moscow’s despite Ukrainian forces there continuing to fend off a full takeover.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff attend a press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 6, 2026. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

Whatever proposals the pair brought with them, it came after they spent several hours on Saturday meeting with Putin in Moscow, where they were spotted being driven around in Aurus limousines provided by the Kremlin, rather than vehicles provided by the U.S. Embassy, as is customary for high-level diplomatic talks.

In a win for Putin’s propaganda machine, Witkoff was also filmed telling the Russian leader that among all the “incredible memories” he will have once he retires, his talks with Putin “will be right at the top of it all.”

A Ukrainian reporter called Witkoff out during his press conference on Sunday over his chummy relationship with Putin, asking if he was “ashamed to sit at the same table with an international war criminal.”

Witkoff responded by lapsing into a lecture on the importance of “relationships” and noting how Moscow had always treated him kindly.