Trump Goons Launch Jaw-Dropping Attack on Kimmel Bosses

President Donald Trump’s goons at the Federal Communications Commission will challenge Disney’s licenses for ABC stations in retaliation for a late-night Jimmy Kimmel monologue about the first lady, according to two reports.

A source told CNN media analyst Brian Stelter that the FCC will “call in all of the TV station licenses for Disney/ABC for early renewal,” an action he says has not occurred in decades for a major network.

Semafor also reported Tuesday that the FCC is “moving toward a review of Disney’s broadcast licenses.”

Stelter noted that the action will be rightly slammed as “government retaliation” for Kimmel’s late-night monologue in which he joked about first lady Melania Trump having the “glow of an expectant widow.”

His joke—which spoofed the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner before it took place—went viral after Saturday’s shooting at the actual event, renewing tensions between the White House and Disney. The president and first lady have since called for his firing.

The FCC did not respond to an email seeking details about its plans.

ABC’s stations receive licenses from the FCC to broadcast their programming over publicly owned airwaves. Stelter writes that the licenses that are set to be challenged are not due to be renewed for years.

That calls into question the timing of the forthcoming move, though FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has been threatening Disney for months over its DEI practices. Semafor reports that the official reason for the review will be tied to an FCC probe into the company’s “diversity programs.”

Carr, 47, has acted as Trump’s attack dog at the FCC. Just last month, he claimed that networks are using public airwaves to broadcast a steady stream of anti-Trump messaging.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, 47, has said he will push networks to air more patriotic programming. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“They’ve amassed a tremendous amount of power,” Carr told the New York Post, referring to the networks. “They’ve effectively turned those local TV stations into mouthpieces for the foie gras, oftentimes, that they’re producing in New York and Hollywood.”

He revealed in that same interview that he is “pushing” policies at the FCC to “rebalance” the state of the country’s networks. As an example, he cited his “Pledge America Campaign,” which urges networks to air “pro-American” material to mark the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding later this year.