Trump Goons Launch Sick Revenge Plot Against His Sex Attack Victim

Donald Trump’s Justice Department has launched a new criminal investigation into the woman who accused the president of sexual assault.

The investigation, revealed by CNN on Wednesday, aims to probe whether journalist E. Jean Carroll committed perjury during her two civil lawsuits against Trump.

Carroll’s two successful lawsuits resulted in a combined $88.3 million in damages.

Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, New York, September 6, 2024. ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

One case alleged Trump sexually abused Carroll in a New York department store in the mid 1990s, which he denied.

The other claimed Trump defamed her when he denied the assault in 2019. Trump claimed Carroll was not his type and that she fabricated the assault to boost book sales.

The perjury probe is based on a 2022 deposition by Carroll, in which she stated that she received no external funding for her lawsuit. It was later revealed that some legal fees and expenses had been covered by billionaire Reid Hoffman.

CNN cited “multiple sources familiar with the matter” regarding the investigation. When contacted for comment by the outlet, a spokesperson said, “We can confirm that no U.S. Attorney’s Office has declined to investigate any case relating to the subject matter of CNN’s inquiry. We will not comment beyond that.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Justice Department and Carroll’s reps. Carroll’s team declined to make a comment when contacted by CNN.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll attend jury selection at Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, January 16, 2024, in this courtroom sketch. JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

Paula Reid, a CNN journalist who broke the story, told Erin Burnett on OutFront on Wednesday that the judge overseeing the 2022 case said that “there were no issues” with Carroll’s credibility. The judge “blocked Trump lawyers from asking about this at trial,” Reid added.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has recused himself from the case, according to Reid, due to the fact that he worked on one of the appeals related to Carroll’s case.

The case is currently being handled out of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago.

Ryan Goodman, editor-in-chief of Just Security and a former Special Counsel to the Defense Department, told Burnett it was a curious case.

“This is not usual for the Justice Department to go back into an old civil case from years ago and pick out one statement in a deposition that even the federal judge in that case said was not directly material to the ultimate conclusion in the case,” he said.

Ryan Goodman discusses the DOJ's latest case on CNN. screen grab

Goodman pointed out that the fact that it is a case against Carroll is crucial, noting it has “all of the hallmarks of some of these other cases in which they‘ve basically gone after Trump‘s detractors as the person, not because they thought that there was this major federal crime that had been committed.”

He also stated Carroll could intend to have the case dismissed for “vindictive or selective prosecution.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.