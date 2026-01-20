Trump Goons Turn Boss’ Anniversary Into Cringe Love-Fest

President Donald Trump’s Cabinet secretaries swooned over their boss on the first anniversary of Trump’s return to the White House.

Nearly every government department or secretary made a Trump-specific social media post to thank the president for his leadership over the past year.

“One year ago, God’s hand moved in history. America was given a second chance. President Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th and 47th President, and everything began to change,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins wrote on X.

Brooke Rollins said, "God is not finished with America" in a post on X. @SecRollins/X

Her post included a montage video of pictures of Trump, none of which appeared to be related to agriculture. The Department of Agriculture reposted her remarks to the government’s official social media channel.

The Department of Health and Human Services made several posts about what they referred to as “MAHA Wins,” including “Securing Affordability,” “Ending Waste, Fraud, and Abuse,” and “Restoring Gold-Standard Science.”

HHS thanked Trump in a series of social media posts. @HHSGov/X

“ONE YEAR OF MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN,” the Department of Homeland Security declared. The agency’s post included a video montage featuring Secretary Krisi Noem, deportees, and federal law enforcement agents.

DHS praised Trump for making "AMERICA SAFE AGAIN." @DHSGov/X

The Department of Labor, headed by Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who is facing misconduct allegations, thanked Trump for “crushing” the “globalist status quo that destroyed the American Dream and left hardworking Americans behind.”

“One year ago today, the President of the American Worker was inaugurated for a historic second term,” the DOL’s post read in part, adding “The winning has only just begun.”

The DOL called Trump the "President of the American Worker." @USDOL/X

The Department of Energy made a lengthy post gushing over the president, giving “thanks” to Trump eight times in one post for “UNLEASHING THE GOLDEN ERA OF ENERGY DOMINANCE AND LOWERING PRICES.”

The Department of State also made several posts thanking Trump for ending “America’s decline,” and for delivering “win after win for the American people.”

Just a handful of federal agencies and their secretaries — the Commerce Department, the DOJ, and the Treasury Department—did not comment on Trump’s inauguration anniversary on social media.