Trump Goon’s Wife Smears Hero General Ousted by Hegseth

White House adviser Stephen Miller’s wife has unleashed on a war hero general who was pushed out by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Four-star General Chris “C.D.” Donahue, the Army’s chief official in Europe and Africa, has filed for retirement and will depart his post in the coming days—but not before Katie Miller could take a swipe at him and dare to question his allegiances.

“When a general becomes the story—leaking details of his retirement to seek the spotlight—he is no longer serving his country but his own ego,” she wrote on X.

Miller, 34, who has no military service herself, went on to take another shot at Donahue, who was famously the very last service member to leave Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal under Joe Biden, after The Atlantic revealed his departure.

Donahue made headlines when he was captured on military surveillance footage as the last U.S. service member to leave Afghanistan. US ARMY/via REUTERS

“It should be very suspect that news of his retirement first leaked to The Atlantic—General Milley’s preferred outlet of choice,” Miller continued. “This is the same laudatory efforts that constantly surrounded Milley and his circle, furthering the proof that this General played the same Legacy Media game.”

Donahue, 56, was widely seen as “one of the Army’s rising stars,” according to The Atlantic, which noted he was once considered a top candidate for Army chief of staff or even chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Now, the magazine writes, he is “the latest casualty” in Hegseth’s “purge of the military’s senior ranks.”

An Army Ranger and special operations commander, Donahue served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria before transitioning to a position at the Pentagon focused on preparing the United States for potential war with technically sophisticated adversaries.

Miller also took issue with The Atlantic’s characterization of Donahue as a “rising star,” despite his rapid ascension in the Pentagon.

“How is he a ‘rising star’ as a 4-star general?” she asked on X. “There’s literally no stars left…”

Katie Miller was not pleased with The Atlantic’s characterization of Donahue as a rising star. X

Donahue clashed with Hegseth before opting to retire, according to CBS News. The Army has confirmed that July 2 will be his final day—just a year and a half after he was appointed to lead U.S. forces in Europe and Africa.

Praise for the soon-to-be-retired general has begun pouring in.

Brett McGurk, a former special presidential envoy who steered the campaign against Islamic State that spanned into Trump’s first term, told CBS that “there are few people more responsible for the defeat of ISIS than Chris Donahue” and that “he is among the most consequential commanders of his generation.”

Beyond his many stunts, like working out in front of news cameras, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has led a purge among top military brass. Phil Stewart/REUTERS

Donahue is far from the first top military mind to be ousted by the former Fox News host Hegseth.

Also removed by this administration have been Air Force General and former Joint Chiefs Chairman Charles Q. Brown; Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the first woman to run the Navy; ex-National Security Agency chief General Timothy Haugh; and former top NATO liaison Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, among others.