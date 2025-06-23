Trump Got Heads Up on Iranian Missile Attack on U.S. Base

President Donald Trump received advanced warning before Iran fired missiles toward the U.S. airbase in Qatar on Monday.

The retaliatory attack came after the U.S. launched a strike against Iran on Saturday targeting nuclear facilities, but the Trump administration was aware of Iran’s plan in advance.

“I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday afternoon.

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE,” the president claimed.

A senior White House official previously confirmed to Daily Beast that the White House and Pentagon were aware of the potential attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and were closely monitoring the threat.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump thanked the Emir of Qatar on Monday for “all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region.”

The president wrote on Monday that no Americans or Qataris were killed or wounded. He claimed fourteen missiles were fired, but 13 were knocked out.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said after the missile launch that it had fired the same number of bombs that the U.S. used in its strike on Iran and claimed the operation “posed no threat” to Qatar or its people.

A defense official told the Daily Beast that the attack included short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles.

In its statement, Iran referred to Qatar as its “friend and brother nation” while addressing the strike, signaling that Iran does not want to escalate the conflict in the Middle East.

Qatar has been a key partner to multiple countries in the region. It recently hosted negotiations between Israel and Hamas in an effort to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

Qatar built Al-Udeid Air Base in 1996, and the U.S. has been using it since 2001. It now serves as the regional headquarters for U.S. Central Command with roughly 10,000 troops stationed there.

Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar The Daily Beast/Google Earth

Qatar condemned the attack on the base in a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson on Monday afternoon, which confirmed Qatar air defenses intercepted the missiles. It said the base had already been evacuated before the strike.

“We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter,” said Majed Al Ansarit.

The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that… — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) June 23, 2025

“We also emphasize that the continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security,” he added.