Trump Grand Jury Probes Second Hush Money Payment to Ex-Playboy Playmate, Report Says
STICKY SITUATION
The grand jury digging into Donald Trump’s alleged role in paying hush-money to pornstar Stormy Daniels have also been looking into his potential involvement in another payout, this time to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, sources told the Wall Street Journal. McDougal, who was paid $150,000 by the National Enquirer’s parent company to kill her Trump affair story, previously has said the two had a 10-month tryst that started in 2006. It’s possible prosecutors could bring charges against Trump for both payouts, the Journal reports. News of the payout first surfaced in 2016, although Trump’s lawyers claim he was unaware about it until it had already happened, and Trump denies the affair. The most recent testimony the grand jury heard was from Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who has linked the former president to McDougal’s payout. The grand jury might be on break for a month, though, so it’s unknown when this could all come to a head.