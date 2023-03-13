Trump Grand Jury Moves Into Final Phase as Key Witnesses Testify

New Yorkers on a grand jury who will decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump are finally hearing directly from two witnesses on Monday, damning testimony that was years in the making.

Jurors are hearing from Jennifer Weisselberg, a one-time Trump family confidant embroiled in a bitter divorce who explained how the real estate mogul ordered his top finance executive to dodge taxes and cook the books.

Asked about the investigation outside the DA’s office at 12:30 p.m., Weisselberg told The Daily Beast that “something has changed and it's up-leveled.”

“It’s bigger than any taxes, paper, insurance, banks, insurance… it's bigger than money,” she said.

They are also hearing from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, who detailed how his boss used him to cover-up a hush payment to a porn star—breaking election laws to protect his 2016 presidential campaign.

Outside the DA’s office, Cohen told reporters he felt “a little twisted inside.”

“It's been a long time coming, five years now, give or take,” Cohen said. “This is not revenge. What this is, is about accountability…he needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds.”

Investigators with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have long considered both witnesses problematic due to personal demons, yet crucial to proving what they’ve described as Trump’s mob-like crimes. The decision by prosecutors to put them on the stand behind closed doors—something they’ve avoided doing for years in previous iterations of this investigation—indicates that Trump could be criminally indicted in the coming days, according to two people close to the investigation.

“Looks like they are turning over every stone,” one of those people said, on condition of anonymity.

Another sign that the investigation is moving into its final phases: Prosecutors are giving the former American president the chance to testify too—a rare opportunity that gives criminal defendants a final chance to convince a grand jury to let them off easy.

Typically, an indictment comes just days later.

According to half a dozen New York City defense attorneys, few people ever get that chance—and even fewer take it. Lawyers typically worry that a person facing indictment could actually make things worse by saying too much. But the mere fact that prosecutors are extending this invitation shows that grand jurors will soon be asked to decide whether to indict him.

Prosecutors at this office, formally called the New York County District Attorney’s Office, have been investigating Trump since halfway through his presidency. That’s when details emerged that Trump had ordered Cohen to silence the porn star Stormy Daniels and keep the National Enquirer tabloid from running her story—paying hush money to conduct a dirty tactic called “catch-and-kill.”

The federal prosecutors at the elite Southern District of New York came down hard on Cohen and put him behind bars. But with Trump at the White House and his appointed Attorney General overseeing the Department of Justice, the feds simply wouldn’t pursue the case any further.

That’s when the previous Manhattan DA, Cyrus Vance Jr., picked up the baton and assembled a team of local prosecutors to build a parallel case. These investigators discovered that Trump likely broke state laws by directed the hush money payment, faking real estate property values, and paying his company executives in a way that would dodge taxes, according to an ex-prosecutor’s tell-all book.

But Vance’s successor, Alvin Bragg Jr., wasn’t willing to seek an indictment during his first months in office. A grand jury investigation that was active in early 2022 was shut down, and the probe remained in limbo for nearly two years.

Now, just months after successfully convicting two Trump companies and their chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, Bragg has revived the grand jury investigation.