Trump Grants Clemency to Seven Men

President Trump granted five full pardons and two sentence commutations on Monday, bringing his total number of clemency actions up to 19 since taking office, The Washington Post reports. Trump commuted the sentences of Ted Suhl, who was convicted in 2016 of Medicaid fraud and bribery-related charges, and Ronen Nahmani, who was convicted in 2015 for conspiracy to distribute synthetic marijuana. Nahmani’s wife has terminal cancer, according to the White House, and the couple has five children. Trump gave pardons to Roy Wayne McKeever, John Richard Bubala, Rodney Takumi, Chalmer Lee Williams, and Michael Tedesco, all of whom served prison time for crimes in the 1980s and 1990s.