Trump Greases Up to Stephen Miller: ‘Top of the Totem Pole’
Donald Trump has admitted that Stephen Miller is “top of the totem pole” as he considers appointing his next national security adviser. Miller, the current White House deputy chief of staff, is reported to be the leading candidate to replace Mike Waltz after Waltz was ousted from his position in the wake of the Signalgate scandal. Addressing reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said he believes Miller “indirectly already has that job” and is “top of the totem pole” amongst candidates, whom he expects to appoint within the next six months. But there are concerns from some within Trump’s camp that Miller may turn down the role “if it takes him away from his true love: immigration policy,” Axios reports. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently serving as the interim advisor in addition to his other duties at the State Department. Miller has been referred to as “Trump’s brain,” serving the president during his first term and helping devise the blueprint for his second. During a briefing last Thursday, Miller claimed Trump had “literally saved America, and I could not be prouder.”