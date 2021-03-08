Trump Greeted by One Fan on First Trip to New York City Since Leaving Office, Says Report

Read it at New York Post
This probably wasn’t the welcome Donald Trump dreamed of ahead of his first trip home after leaving office. According to the New York Post, the former president pulled up outside Trump Tower in New York City on Sunday night—and waved to the one solitary supporter who came out to welcome him back. It’s not known exactly what the purpose of Trump’s trip to NYC is. The ex-president changed his primary residence to Florida in 2019 and he’s been holed up at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach ever since he left the White House in disgrace in January. The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., and the state attorney general, Letitia James, are both investigating Trump’s financial affairs.