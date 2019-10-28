CHEAT SHEET
BOO-URNS
Trump Greeted With Loud Boos During World Series Game 5
President Donald Trump on Sunday evening was met with a loud chorus of boos upon being introduced during Game 5 of the 2019 World Series.
Multiple videos from inside Nationals Park show the president and first lady Melania Trump, who were seated in a corporate box during the Astros vs. Nationals showdown, being greeted with jeers, even as Trump smiled and applauded through the ordeal. The loud booing that met the Trumps immediately ended and turned back into cheers as soon as the on-screen footage changed to military veterans present at the game.
According to WUSA, the president did not sit with the Lerner family, who own the Nationals, as the family indicated to Major League Baseball that “they had no desire to be put in a position of turning down a request from the White House.” Additionally, per MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, the president opted not to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch—a common tradition for U.S. presidents—“in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible.”
Among those seen seated with Trump and his wife were Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) along with Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Steve Scalise (R-LA), all loyal boosters of the president’s.