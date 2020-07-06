Trump Grouses About Redskins Reviewing Name Change: They Want to ‘Be Politically Correct’
President Donald Trump has finally weighed in on the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians reviewing name changes to their sports franchises, predictably tweeting on Monday that it was just a case of political correctness.
“They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct,” the president wrote, adding a juvenile shot at one of his political rivals. “Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!”
Washington, amid a shifting cultural landscape and continued complaints that its nickname is offensive to Native Americans, announced last week that the team was undergoing a “thorough review” of their name. The Cleveland Indians soon followed suit. And because there is always a tweet, Trump tweeted in 2013 that presidents “should not be telling the Washington Redskins to change their name” and should instead focus on “bigger problems.”