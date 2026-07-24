Trump Grovels as He’s Presented New Gift With His Name on It

President Donald Trump has added a new shiny toy to his collection.

While hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Thursday, Trump, 80, was gifted his very own World Series ring by the team’s principal owner, Mark Walter.

“Wow. Ooh. That looks good,” the president raved as the billionaire investor, 66, brought over his special prize.

“Oh, you have to be kidding, huh? Wow,” he marveled. “Do I have to report this? I don’t wanna report this!”

Trump was gifted a shiny diamond ring by the franchise's billionaire owner. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“It’s got your name on it, so it’s fully worth it to you,” Walter said, to which Trump gleefully agreed.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The Dodgers’ World Series rings are crafted from 14-karat gold, sapphires, and hundreds of diamonds. The team’s 2024 ring sold for over $100,000 at auction.

Trump also received a Dodgers jersey from the team, as is tradition for the sitting president. However, a World Series ring marks a step up from the typical ceremony.

Trump also got a jersey with the number of his presidency, 47. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

During his speech to the franchise, which took home its second consecutive World Series title last year, Trump spouted about his newly renovated Rose Garden, fitting in a dig at his predecessor Joe Biden.

“This is the first time they have ever used the new, uh, Rose Garden,” he said, before gesturing to the new sign he installed. “I put that up. Looks very nice. This is not—you think Biden would do that? I don’t think so."

The president also made sure to highlight his $600 million ballroom bunker project, as well as a new helipad he’s building on the White House grounds because the “new helicopters didn’t do well on grass.”

It’s not the first time this year a billionaire sports team owner has made his allegiance to Trump crystal clear.

President Donald Trump, his granddaughter Kai Trump, and New York Knicks owner James Dolan, attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

James Dolan, the billionaire owner of the New York Knicks, personally invited the president to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals, which were held at Madison Square Garden last month.

Trump was booed when he appeared on the Jumbotron as he resided in Dolan’s box, and was even spotted taking a snooze mid-game.

Trump appeared to doze off next to Knicks owner James Dolan at Monday's NBA playoff game in New York. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images