Trump Grudgingly Backs Off Targeting Iranian Cultural Sites: ‘I Like to Obey the Law’

Days after threatening to commit war crimes by targeting Iranian cultural sites, President Donald Trump appeared to back down after the Pentagon said the military would be following international and military law. “They’re allowed to kill our people,” Trump grumbled when asked about his remarks on Tuesday. “They’re allowed to maim our people. They’re allowed to blow up everything that we have and there’s nothing that stops ’em. And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage and you know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”
“But think of it, they kill our people, they blow up our people and then we have to be very gentle with their cultural institutions,” he added. “But I’m okay with it. It’s okay with me.”