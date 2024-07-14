Trump Gunman Was Loner Who Wore Hunting Gear to School

A former Bethel Park High School classmate of Donald Trump shooter Thomas Crooks described him on Sunday as a “loner” who was often bullied in school.

The classmate told CBS affiliate KDKA that Crooks also often wore hunting outfits to school. He provided the affiliate with photos of Crooks in school wearing a Bethel Park High School hoodie.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, where he earned a $500 award for achievements in math and science, according to a Bethel Park Journal report. The Bethel Park School District told KDKA it would cooperate with law enforcement officials in their investigation.

Crooks was killed by law enforcement on Saturday after he launched multiple shots from an AR-15-style at Trump during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The president’s ear was grazed and one rally attendee was killed. Two other attendees were critically injured.

Crooks’ motive has remained unclear, and officials have not yet determined whether his political profile—a registered Republican who once made a donation to a Democratic group—contributed to his attack. The FBI identified Crooks by analyzing his DNA, officials told KDKA, as he did not have any identification on him.