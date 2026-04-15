Trump Gushes About His ‘Beautiful’ Letter From Xi Over Major Crisis

Donald Trump has gushed about his friendly relationship with Xi Jinping after writing a letter to the Chinese president about Beijing possibly selling arms to Iran.

“He’s somebody I get along with very well, just wrote me a beautiful letter,” Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

“He had responded to a letter I wrote, because I had heard China is giving weapons to… I mean, you’re seeing it all over the place, to Iran, that China is giving weapons… and I wrote him a letter, asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying, essentially, he’s not doing that,” the president said.

Trump and Xi plan to meet in Beijing next month. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump has threatened to impose 50 percent tariffs on goods from countries arming Tehran. Beijing, however, has denied reports it was planning to provide weapons and military technology to the regime, amid its war with the U.S. and Israel.

Although China does not typically supply Iran with finished weapons, Chinese companies have provided dual-use components—such as microelectronics, chemicals, and drone parts—that are incorporated into Iran’s missile and UAV programs.

For example, semiconductors used in consumer electronics can also be used in guidance systems, while aerospace components sold through intermediaries have been linked to Iranian drone production.

“Look, China’s China. They’re never easy, but we’re doing great with China. I’m the toughest person in China, anywhere in the world,” Trump told Bartiromo.

His comments come after the war pushed back a planned Beijing visit, originally slated for March 31 to April 2 and now reset for May 14 to 15.

It also comes at a time when Xi has made Beijing’s stance on the war clear. On Tuesday, he broke his silence and made his first public statement on the conflict. He told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez that “the international order is crumbling into disarray.”