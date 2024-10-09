Trump Gushes Over Elon Musk for Taking Dark MAGA Into Mainstream

Donald Trump can’t stop raving about his buddy Elon Musk—especially now that the billionaire is helping to fill his campaign coffers with money from the sale of “dark MAGA” swag.

“He got a black hat—I didn’t even know we made black hats,” Trump said, speaking at a rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. “He loves that hat. And he called it ‘Dark MAGA,’ right?”

“And I called him, I told him, ‘Thank you very much, we sold like 10,000 hats in the last two days,’” Trump said.

Dark MAGA hats currently go for $40 a pop, according to the website for Trump’s joint fundraising committee. The site warns that shipping could be delayed “due to high demand.”

Musk wore the hat during his memorable first appearance on the campaign trail at a Saturday rally with the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania. Afterwards, he made plans to keep campaigning in the Keystone State and potentially invest in the Pittsburgh area

Trump appeared thrilled with his favorite brilliant billionaire.

“He went to that rally, I think he had the greatest time he’s ever had,” Trump said. “Did you see him? He was jumping around. He was so happy! You know, he’s always, like, I envision him, he’s sort of a reclusive kind of a guy.

“He’s incredible. He’s a total genius. We have to take care of our geniuses. But he comes up, and he’s looking at this crowd, he’s never seen anything like it, and he started doing, like, jumping jacks.”

Trump also gushed about Musk at a rally in Juneau, Wisconsin, on Sunday. There, he also issued a little backhanded compliment.

“We love him. He's a smart cookie,” Trump said. “Little different, too. He's a little different, but he is one smart cookie. Sends the rocket ships up.”

On Wednesday, Trump added that Musk, who he called “a friend,” has never asked him to ease up on his comments about EVs.

“If I were him, I’d be saying, ‘Hey listen Trump, do me a favor? Don’t mention electric cars again,’” Trump said.

The former president regularly speaks against EV mandates on the campaign trail, highlighting how battery-powered cars can have inconveniently short ranges. But as he fantasized about slashing government waste alongside the Tesla CEO, he seemed to soften.

“I love electric cars, you know why?” the former president said. “‘Cause I think Elon’s great.”