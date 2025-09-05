Trump Gushes Over Google Founder’s ‘MAGA Girlfriend’ in Front of Melania

President Donald Trump put Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s girlfriend center stage as he lavished praise on her for being MAGA.

Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto, 32, joined Brin for dinner at the White House for tech executives hosted by Trump on Thursday evening.

During the dinner, the president turned to Brin, 52, sitting across from him to rave about his girlfriend.

“Sergey, you were saying a lot in the Oval Office. I figured you’re somebody that likes to speak with his really wonderful MAGA girlfriend,” Trump said.

Gilbert-Soto, seated to Brin’s left, raised her hands in celebration as Trump acknowledged her while others at the table laughed.

Sergey Brin’s girlfriend Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto (lower right) seated next to Apple's Tim Cook and near OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at a dinner for tech executives at the White House on September 4, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump invited the couple to speak, but the billionaire businessman turned to his girlfriend instead.

“Well, babe, did you want to say something?” he asked.

“Truly, every time I’m here in your presence, I’m so grateful, so thank you,” Gilbert-Soto exclaimed, clearly star-struck.

The smiling president basked in her praise and thanked her for her words as Melania, sitting to his left, looked on with a smile.

“It’s like, I can’t believe it every time, the inauguration, here. I think you’re doing amazing work,” Gilbert-Soto added.

“Thank you very much,” Trump responded.

Sergey Brin with Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

That’s when she brought up the administration putting pressure on Venezuela, but Brin quickly cut in to take over the conversation.

“You’re applying a lot of pressure to [President Nicholas] Maduro, and I think that’s phenomenal for an American president that should be applying pressure there,” Brin said.

“Amazing,” she chimed in as he kept going, and the attention shifted away from her.

Another photo from the event captured Brin’s girlfriend massaging the back of his neck while they sat across from the first couple.

There is little public information available about Gilbert-Soto. Her limited LinkedIn page lists her as an administrative assistant for Albion Castle, an events venue, since 2018 in San Francisco.

Photos show her appearing on Brin’s arm for red carpet events since at least March 2024. The pair attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March together.

Sergey Brin with ex-wife Nicole Shanahan in November 2019 before the couple divorced in 2023 and Shanahan went on the largely fund Robert Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Brin was most recently married to Nicole Shanahan in 2018, but they separated in 2021 and divorced in 2023. He was also previously married to entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki, who co-founded 23andMe, from 2007 to 2015.

The Wall Street Journal reported Brin and Shanahan’s breakup came after Shanahan had a brief affair with tech billionaire Elon Musk in 2021. The New York Times later reported that Shanahan had a net worth of $1 billion largely as the result of her divorce from Brin. She used millions last year to finance Kennedy’s campaign.

Gilbert-Soto appeared to be the plus-one seated closest to the president at the table, and one of the few people in the room who was not a tech executive or a top administration official.

Others seated close to Trump were Mark Zuckerberg to his right, as well as the president’s crypto czar and AI advisor, David Sachs.

Seated next to Melania Trump was Bill Gates, who looked on with a smile plastered on his face throughout the exchange. In the seat next to Gilbert-Soto was Apple’s Tim Cook.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a private dinner for technology and business leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 4, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

The event on Thursday was slated to be the inaugural event in the newly paved-over Rose Garden, but the venue was changed to the State Dinner Room due to the rainy weather.