Trump Had His Own Brain Freeze Moment Like Biden This Week

Commentators believe that 81-year-old Joe Biden’s frozen moment during the debate may have lost him the presidency. But many people missed his 78-year-old rival’s own apparent brain fade this week during an interview with Corey Lewandowski on Newsmax.

During the phone interview, Lewandowski, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, noted that his former boss had claimed Biden was practicing standing, and “might need a shot to stay up for the debate.”

Then Trump went silent for several seconds prompting Lewandowski to ask the question again. A groggy-sounding Trump then appeared to wake up.

“Well, if I have to practice standing, we have ourselves a big problem now. Uh, I had heard that too. He is practicing how to stand or something. Standing,” Trump responded.

“And what is he practicing doing? Coherent sentences. Is there a shot for that?” The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie said.

“I don’t know if there’s a shot. I think there might be other forms of pharmaceuticals that one could take,” said fellow co-host Andy Levy.

“Sorry, allergies. Allergies,” he said.

“Yeah… allergies,” Moodie said.

Plus! Jay Willis, the Editor-in-Chief of Balls & Strikes, joins the podcast to break down all the decisions that the Supreme Court made this week.

