Trump Had to Be Stopped From Going to House to Give In-Person Impeachment Defense, Says Report
WE’LL DO IT LIVE
Wednesday was a day of high drama in the House of Representatives, where lawmakers voted to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time. But, if Trump had his way, things could have been taken to a whole other crazy level. According to The New York Times, the president had to be talked down from heading to the House floor to defend himself against the charges in person. The report states that Trump had to be “dissuaded” from heading to Congress—later in the day, the White House released a tightly scripted Twitter video of Trump defending himself against the incitement charges instead. The president was reportedly reluctant to do the video—in which he condemned last week’s violence and urged supporters not to repeat it—and had to be talked into the shoot by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.