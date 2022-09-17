Trump Had to Pay $3M to Get a Better Lawyer

CHEAT SHEET
Amid chaos on his legal team, Donald Trump hired an attorney with a solid reputation—but he had to pay through the nose for it. The New York Times reports that Christopher M. Kise, the former solicitor general of Florida, got an “unusually high” retainer of $3 million to defend the ex-president. That came after other former federal prosecutors rejected offers from Trump to come aboard. Two of Trump’s other lawyers, Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, could end up being targets of a criminal inquiry over their declaration that Trump had turned over all sensitive documents—before the FBI found dozens of them at Mar-a-Lago, the Times reported.