Trump Had Wild Plan for Kanye West to Lead WH Church Service

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a co-host of The View who used to work for Donald Trump’s administration, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. And when a guest asked her, “What was the wildest thing that you still cannot believe came across your desk when you were special assistant to Trump in the White House?” she replied, “This is gonna be dark.”

“One day, [Trump] wanted to have Kanye West come and do a church service on the White House lawn to unify the country,” Farah Griffin revealed, “and I can think of few things less unifying than that. We were like, ‘not the time or place, sir.’”

She didn’t clarify when exactly this happened, but the idea was likely raised some time after West founded the Sunday Service Choir in September 2019, in which West and his gospel choir would perform throughout the country.

This was also likely before West announced his own run for presidency on July 4, 2020, and declared shortly afterward that he was “taking the red hat off.”

West and Trump’s relationship has been a constant source of intrigue over the years, in part due to how up and down it seems. West went back to supporting Trump after the 2020 election, but when West went on a string of antisemitic tirades in 2022, Trump turned on him.

Trump referred to West as “a seriously troubled man” after a dinner at Mar-a-Lago gone wrong in November that year. It was in response to West bringing along the holocaust-denier Nicholas Fuentes to the dinner, giving Trump another major round of bad press. West also revealed that he asked Trump to be his vice president, and Trump said no.

These days, West and Trump seem to be on good terms again. When asked in February this year if he was supporting Trump for president again, West answered, “Yeah of course, it’s Trump all day.”