Trump Hails Himself Israel’s Savior in Fantastical Speech

Donald Trump called Sen. Chuck Schumer, the nation’s highest ranking Jewish official, a “Palestinian” on Thursday in a speech full of fantastical claims about the former president’s self-described importance to Israel.

“Chuck Schumer is a Palestinian,” Trump, flanked by American and Israeli flags, said of the Senate majority leader. “Who would have thought that was going to happen? What the h--- happened to him?”

From there, it got worse.

“I saw him the other day, he was dressed in one of their robes,” Trump said, alleging, “Chuck Schumer is Hamas all the way.”

Schumer is a devout Jew and a strong supporter of Israel who has condemned Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu as a right-wing extremist. He has vehemently opposed the brutality of Hamas terrorists.

Trump’s outrageous claim was one of many the former president made during a speech to Jewish Republicans at an event titled “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America” at a hotel on Capitol Hill in Washington. Later on, he positioned himself as the savior of Israel.

“If we don’t win this election, Israel, in my opinion, within a period of two to three years, will cease to exist,” Trump said. “It’s going to be wiped out.” He added: “If we don’t win, I believe Israel will be eradicated.”

Trump’s statements were part of an ongoing effort to make inroads with Jewish voters, most of whom prefer Kamala Harris to Trump. He painted his opponent as a dangerous choice for Israel. But even he seemed to have doubts it would work.

“I’m calling on Kamala Harris to officially disavow the support of all Hamas sympathizers, antisemites, Israel-haters, on college campuses, and everywhere else,” Trump said. “But she won’t do it, you know that. And sadly, and I have to say this, and it hurts me to say it, you’re gonna still vote for Democrats.”

It was a curious comment in a friendly room of Trump fans, but it seemed to be directed at Jewish Americans as a whole. A recent Pew survey suggested nearly two-thirds of Jewish voters favor Harris. Throughout his remarks, Trump continued to lament the strong support his opponent enjoys in the Jewish community.

“You got 60 percent voting for somebody that hates Israel,” Trump said. “And I say it, it’s going to happen, it’s only because of the Democrat hold, or curse, on you. You can’t let this happen.”

The Daily Beast asked Matt Brooks, the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, how important fighting antisemitism is for the Trump campaign.

“I think it’s an important issue for America, and certainly an important issue for the Jewish community, and it’s an important issue in which there’s a strong contrast point with Kamala Harris and the Democrats,” he said.

The vice president has championed Israel’s right to defend itself and her husband, Doug Emhoff, has often highlighted his Jewish identity. Still, as she faces pressure from progressives on the Israel-Hamas war, Republicans have seen an opening.

“The people here—this isn’t the donor class,” Brooks said. “This is people like college students who are on the front lines of combating antisemitism, and dealing with this awful rising tide we’re seeing take place.”

Indeed, there were lots of young people wearing kippahs. The speech also attracted prominent Republicans, from the MAGA elite to middle-of-the-road moderates. Wearing a red chemise with sparkling circular motifs, Trump mega donor Miriam Adelson—who has committed nearly $100 million to the race, gave a rare address to the crowd—celebrating Trump’s record on Israel.

The audience also included Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Trump’s former personal doctor, Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rick Scott (R-FL), Lindsey Graham (R- SC), and Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Mike Lawler (R-NY). (“Something happened, but he likes me better now than he used to,” Trump said of the latter.)

For the former president, the day was devoted to emphasizing his support for Israel. He was scheduled to address the 2024 Israeli-American Council National Summit across town later in the evening.

“In Israel, they love me,” Trump said Thursday. “Here, not so much.”