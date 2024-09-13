Trump Handed Another Victory in Georgia Election Case
FROM THE JAWS OF DEFEAT
A judge handed Donald Trump and his allies another win in his Georgia election interference case, dismissing three more counts on the grounds that they lie beyond the state’s jurisdiction. While the charge of racketeering remains in indictment, the three dismissed counts–14, 15 and 27, which focus on filing false documents to a federal court–mean 32 felony counts still remain. A grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others in August 2023 over accusations they attempted to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis originally brought 41 counts against 19 defendants. Four have pleaded guilty, while Trump has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty. Fulton Superior Judge Scott McAfee in March dismissed six of the 35 counts, and on Thursday argued that federal law trumps state law when the two collide, citing the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. The case is delayed for all but two defendants—Shawn Still and John Eastman—while the court makes a decision on whether Willis can continue on in the case after allegations of misconduct following her affair with a prosecutor on the case. The three counts will likely be dropped for the other defendants when the case resumes, though oral arguments on Willis’ position are not expected until December. Trump may face as few as eight felony counts, a decline from the original 13 included in the indictment.