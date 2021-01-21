Trump Hands Biden Modern America’s Worst Ever Jobs Market, Says Report
THANKS, DONALD
The monumental scale of the problems facing President Joe Biden’s new administration have been reinforced by Thursday’s new employment numbers confirming that he’s inherited the worst-performing jobs market of any new president in modern U.S. history. According to the Washington Post, some 900,000 people filed new unemployment claims during Donald Trump’s last week in office. The latest figures show that the nation’s unemployment rate stands at 6.7 percent and there are nearly 10 million fewer people with jobs now than at the start of last year, before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy. Before March, the highest number of new unemployment claims ever filed in a week stood at 695,000—it’s yet to fall below that figure during the pandemic.