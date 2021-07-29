Trump Harassed Acting AG Rosen Almost Every Day to Push His False Election Claims, WaPo Reports
PUT THE PHONE DOWN
Even though his aides believed there was no hope in overturning the election, former President Donald Trump just couldn’t let up. According to The Washington Post, Trump allegedly called Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen almost every day to push his false election claims. He allegedly probed him about what the Justice Department was doing to investigate any potential voter fraud and tried to give him countless examples, the report says. Rosen is said to have told multiple people close to him about the calls, and that notes of some of the conversations were taken by a close aide. Rosen has maintained that he didn’t bother listening to Trump, telling Congress in May: “No special prosecutors were appointed, whether for election fraud or otherwise; no public statements were made questioning the election; no letters were sent to state officials seeking to overturn the election results; [and] no DOJ court actions or filings were submitted seeking to overturn election results.”
Trump is not the only ex-White House official to have tried to press Rosen on the Big Lie. Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows allegedly called Rosen to press other election conspiracies, including the idea that Italian military technology switched votes from Trump to Joe Biden.