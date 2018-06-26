Trump: Harley-Davidson ‘Will Be Taxed Like Never Before’ If They Move

Donald Trump hit out again at Harley-Davidson, saying the motorcycle maker would be hit with huge import taxes if it moves production out of the United States. Harley said it would be moving some production outside the U.S. to avoid a huge hike in tariffs from the European Union, which were announced after Trump slapped steel and aluminum imports with his own tariffs. In a string of five furious tweets Tuesday morning, Trump said moving some production outside the U.S. would start the destruction of the company. He posted: “A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before!” In an earlier tweet, the president said: “Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!”
