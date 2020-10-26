Trump Has List of Officials He Immediately Plans to Fire Post-Election Day: Report
CHOPPING BLOCK
President Trump reportedly has a list of officials to fire after Election Day if he wins, starting with FBI Director Christopher Wray, whom The Daily Beast previously reported Trump believes is part of the so-called deep state. Two administration officials told Axios that Trump also plans to get rid of CIA director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. If not for the political fallout of ousting officials so close to Election Day, one official told the website that Trump would have fired Wray and Haspel already. However, Trump reportedly has no formal plans to replace Attorney General William Barr despite privately venting about his failure to release the Durham report, which delves into how the Obama administration investigated ties between Trump and Russia. The period between Election Day and the inauguration is traditionally when re-elected presidents switch their teams. In response to Axios, the White House said in a statement: “We have no personnel announcements at this time nor would it be appropriate to speculate about changes after the election or in a second term.”