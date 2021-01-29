Trump Has Become Obsessed With Getting Rid of Impeachment-Backing Rep. Liz Cheney, Says Report
CAN’T LET GO
Donald Trump may have lost his presidential powers, and his Twitter account, but he’s still finding ways to vent his rage. According to CNN, the former president has become obsessed with bringing down the third-ranking House Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY,) who was one of ten House GOPers to vote for Trump’s impeachment earlier this month. CNN reports that Trump has “repeatedly questioned” his allies in Congress about what they’re doing to remove Cheney from her leadership position, and he reportedly wants them to find a pro-Trump primary candidate to run against her next year. He has reportedly been flaunting a poll carried out by the Trumpist Save America PAC that is said to show that Cheney's impeachment vote has damaged her popularity in her home state of Wyoming. Cheney’s office didn’t comment on CNN’s report.